BRIEF-India's PNB Gilts March-qtr profit from cont ops rises
* March quarter profit from continuing operations 117.8 million rupees versus 36.3 million rupees year ago
Nov 23 Godawari Power and Ispat Ltd
* Operations at SMS plant, rolling mill, wire drawing division, captive bio mass power & thermal power plants temporarily suspended
* Says financial impact of closure of plant is not ascertainable at this stage
* Suspension due to unfavorable market conditions
* Captive iron ore mines, iron ore pelletisation , sponge iron , captive WHRB power plants continue to function normally Source text: bit.ly/2gkOop5 Further company coverage:
* March quarter consol net profit 52.8 million rupees versus loss 7.7 million rupees year ago