Nov 23 Godawari Power and Ispat Ltd

* Operations at SMS plant, rolling mill, wire drawing division, captive bio mass power & thermal power plants temporarily suspended

* Says financial impact of closure of plant is not ascertainable at this stage

* Suspension due to unfavorable market conditions

* Captive iron ore mines, iron ore pelletisation , sponge iron , captive WHRB power plants continue to function normally Source text: bit.ly/2gkOop5 Further company coverage: