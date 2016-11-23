Nov 23 Sangui Biotech International Inc :

* In first 3 months achieved revenues from royalty income and product sales of $9,711

* Operating loss of Q1 decreased compared to prior year quarter by $91,533 to $69,893

* Company expects further development of fiscal year 2017 rising sales of Granulox and accordingly increasing royalty income