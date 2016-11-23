WRAPUP 6-More disruptions feared from cyber attack; Microsoft slams govt secrecy
* 200,000 computers hit in 150 countries, threat rising -Europol
Nov 23 Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd :
* Kossan will execute a corporate guarantee of rm30 million in favour of Ocbc Bank (Malaysia) Bhd
* Corporate guarantee will not have any significant effect on earnings per share for financial year ending 31 dec 2016 Source text : (bit.ly/2gK074n) Further company coverage:
* 200,000 computers hit in 150 countries, threat rising -Europol
* Planning to build a new NZ$100 million retirement village in Geelong, Victoria