Nov 23 Aries Agro Ltd

* Change in import duty scenario in india has made manufacturing at co's unit Golden Harvest Middle East Fzc, UAE, expensive

* Says the unit decided to change its status from manufacturing and focus on trading activity to be operated from Sharjah, U.A.E.

* Says also exploring avenues to maintain total capacity utilization for manufacture from facilities loacted in India

* Says factory premises, plant,equipment being disposed off;proceeds to be utilized to meet immediate,medium term fund requirement of unit