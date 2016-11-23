Nov 23 Fraser And Neave Limited

* Unit exercised a call option to acquire remaining 30% of issued share capital of yoke food industries sdn bhd

* Acquisition is not expected to have a material effect on net tangible assets per share or earnings per share of company

* Consideration for acquisition is 23.4 million rgt

* If acquisition is completed successfully, mdsb's shareholding interest in yfi will increase from 70% to 100%

* Consideration is payable in cash and will be funded from internal sources