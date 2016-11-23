BRIEF-Cynata Therapeutics seeks trading halt
* Company requests trading halt pending an announcement in relation to company's Phase 1 clinical trial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 23 Forfarmers NV :
* Q3 EBITDA growth in line with improvement in first half year 2016
* Q3 gross profit: - small growth at constant currencies - ultimately a decrease due to devaluation of pound sterling
* Positive effects of reorganization and process changes will contribute to results as of 2018
* On schedule with realization of Horizon 2020 strategy and earlier disclosed target with respect to an average EBITDA growth of in mid single digits at constant currencies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
WELLINGTON, May 15 New Zealand retail sales beat economists' expectations as car sales surged, official data showed on Monday, though the strong result was unlikely to undermine the central bank's determination to keep rates on hold for years.