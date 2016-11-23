BRIEF-Cynata Therapeutics seeks trading halt
* Company requests trading halt pending an announcement in relation to company's Phase 1 clinical trial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 23 InTiCa Systems AG :
* 9Mth sales amounted to 33.7 million euros ($35.83 million)(9m 2015: 33.5 million euros)
* 9Mth EBIT margin improved to 2.7% (9m 2015: 2.4%)
* 9Mth net profit amounted to 0.5 million euros (9m 2015: 0.4 million euros)
* 9Mth EBIT increased 14.2% from 0.8 million euros to 0.9 million euros
* Still assumes that, given a stable economic environment, group sales will rise by around 10% to nearly 47 million euros in 2016 and EBIT margin will improve to around 2% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9406 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Company requests trading halt pending an announcement in relation to company's Phase 1 clinical trial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WELLINGTON, May 15 New Zealand retail sales beat economists' expectations as car sales surged, official data showed on Monday, though the strong result was unlikely to undermine the central bank's determination to keep rates on hold for years.