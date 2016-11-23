Nov 23 Straumann Holding AG :

* Straumann and maxon motor announce partnership to produce dental implant components by ceramic injection moulding (CIM)

* Straumann to obtain 49% stake in joint venture company, subject to approval by German federal cartel office (Bundeskartellamt)

* First CIM components expected in near term - pending favourable laboratory and clinical results and regulatory applications

* Financial terms were not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)