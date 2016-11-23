BRIEF-Ratchaphruek Hospital Pcl says qtrly revenue from hospital operations 95.0 mln baht
* Qtrly revenue from hospital operations 95.0 million baht versus 103.9 million baht
Nov 23 Straumann Holding AG :
* Straumann and maxon motor announce partnership to produce dental implant components by ceramic injection moulding (CIM)
* Straumann to obtain 49% stake in joint venture company, subject to approval by German federal cartel office (Bundeskartellamt)
* First CIM components expected in near term - pending favourable laboratory and clinical results and regulatory applications
* Financial terms were not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* 200,000 computers hit in 150 countries, threat rising -Europol