Nov 23 Tele2 AB

* Final result of Tele2's rights issue

* Tele2 will receive approximately SEK 2,958 million through the Rights Issue before transaction costs

Says approximately 99.59 percent of a shares and approximately 98.86 percent of b shares offered, were subscribed for by exercise of subscription rights