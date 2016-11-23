BRIEF-Praemium announces re-appointment of Michael Ohanessian as chief executive officer
* Announces re-appointment of Michael Ohanessian as chief executive officer
Nov 23 Bank Of China :
* Bank approved appointments of Zhang qingsong and Liu qiang as executive vice presidents of bank
* china banking regulatory commission has approved appointments of zhang qingsong and liu qiang as executive vice presidents of bank Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Announces re-appointment of Michael Ohanessian as chief executive officer
SYDNEY, May 15 Australian newspaper publisher Fairfax Media Ltd on Monday said it has received a revised A$2.76 billion ($2.04 billion) cash offer led by U.S. private equity firm TPG Capital Management for all of its assets.