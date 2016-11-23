Nov 23 NVest Financial Holdings Ltd :

* Unaudited interim results for the six months ended Aug. 31 2016 and interim dividend declaration

* Six month revenue increased by 76.6 pct to 139 mln rand (78.9 mln rand for same period in 2015)

* For six months to Aug. 31 , headline earnings per share increased by 10.4 pct to 10.28 cents per share (9.31 cents for same period in 2015)

* Assets under management and administration have grown to approximately 24 bln rand as at Aug. 31 (14 bln rand as at Aug. 31 2015)

* Declared an interim dividend of 5.3 cents per share for six months ended Aug. 31 2016