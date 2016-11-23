Nov 23 NVest Financial Holdings Ltd :
* Unaudited interim results for the six months ended Aug. 31
2016 and interim dividend declaration
* Six month revenue increased by 76.6 pct to 139 mln rand
(78.9 mln rand for same period in 2015)
* For six months to Aug. 31 , headline earnings per share
increased by 10.4 pct to 10.28 cents per share (9.31 cents for
same period in 2015)
* Assets under management and administration have grown to
approximately 24 bln rand as at Aug. 31 (14 bln rand as at Aug.
31 2015)
* Declared an interim dividend of 5.3 cents per share for
six months ended Aug. 31 2016
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)