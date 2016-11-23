Nov 23 Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd

* Refer to the media article entitled "fraud in fgv" appearing in the starbiz dated 23 november 2016

* Confirm that ceo mentioned there are indeed some unusual stock losses which management has detected in Felda Iffco Gida Sanayi, Turkey

* Board of Felda Iffco Gida Sanayi commissioned forensic investigation to determine whether unusual stock losses is due to fraud Source (bit.ly/2gAshOD)