PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 15
May 15 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Nov 23 Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd
* Oct fresh fruit bunches production 334,611 mt and oct rubberproduction 394,985 kg
* For oct crude palm oil produced 267,509 mt; for oct palm kernel produced 68,073 mt Source text (bit.ly/2geW9vp) Further company coverage:
May 15 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 15 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.