Nov 23 Reliance Capital Ltd
* Reliance Capital to reduce debt by Rs. 1,900 crore (US$
283 million) through value unlocking in radio and TV business
* Says Reliance Broadcast Network Limited to divest 49 pct
stake in 92.7 BIGFM to zee media corporation as part of value
unlocking
* Says Zee Entertainment Enterprise to acquire 100 pct
stake in Reliance's general entertainment TV business
* Says transaction expected to be completed by next year
* Says both transactions approved by boards of respective
companies
* EY was the financial advisor to RBNL for the transactions
* Says both companies shall also have a call / put option
for the balance 51 per cent stake in both the SPVs after the
stipulated lock-in period
* Says Big Magic and Big Ganga channels would be merged into
ZEEL as part of this transaction.
* Says RBNL to transfer 45 operational and 14 new channels
into 2 SPVs respectively; ZMCL to buy 49 percent stake in each
of two SPVs
