PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 15
May 15 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Nov 23 Shangri-La Asia Ltd :
* Unit and Jinan Project Co entered into project management agreement
* Fee of US$2.1 million for the agreement
* Jinan Project Co has engaged Management Co to provide project management consultancy services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 15 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 15 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.