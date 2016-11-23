Nov 23 B Communications Ltd :

* Q3 revenue fell 3.5 percent to ils 2.5 billion

* Net loss for Q3 of 2016 totaled nis 27 million ($7 million) compared with a net profit of nis 259 million in Q3 of 2015

* Qtrly loss per share $2.29