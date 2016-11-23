PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 15
May 15 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Nov 23 Terra Mauricia Ltd :
* Declared final dividend of 0.85 rupees per ordinary share, will be paid on or about December 23, 2016 Source : bit.ly/2gfapnY Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
May 15 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 15 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.