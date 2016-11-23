Nov 23 Idea Cellular Ltd

* Says Idea to roll out pan-india wireless broadband network in FY17

* Says to launch 4G services in 9 circles expanding coverage to 20 circles in FY17

* Plans to continue the rollout of its wireless broadband network expanding 4G services to 20 circles in FY17

* Says to support the rollout of network, Idea has planned a capex of 75 billion rupees to 80 billion rupees

* Says plans to achieve a network of nearly 250,000 sites and optical fibre network of 1.41 lakh km this FY

* Says spent 130 billion rupees to acquire spectrum in the recent auction