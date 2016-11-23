PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 15
The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Nov 23 Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
* C Kohli, former CEO, deputy chairman says Mistry's comments regarding sale of TCS to IBM at some "unspecified point in time" are not correct
* C Kohli says "would like to reiterate that at no point at that time was there ever an intention of the Tata Group to sell TCS to IBM"
* C Kohli, says "I was actively involved in the decision to bring IBM to India" Source text: Statement issued on behalf of Mr F C Kohli, former CEO and Deputy Chairman of TCS: "Mr Cyrus Mistry's comments regarding the sale of TCS to IBM at some "unspecified point in time" are not correct. I was actively involved in the decision to bring IBM to India. A JV for hardware manufacturing and support in India, Tata IBM, was set up in 1991-92. This JV was undertaken to promote a computer hardware industry in India which was non-existent at that time. Further company coverage:
