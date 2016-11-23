Nov 23 Tata Steel Ltd

* Tata Steel-fmr vice chairman & MD, Muthuraman says "surprised and very sad" to see "biased" views being fed in media regarding acquisition of corus

* Tata Steel-fmr vice chairman & MD, Muthuraman says board of Tata Steel was deeply involved in all the deliberations and had approved the transaction Source text: ["I am surprised and very sad to see the speculative and biased views being fed in the media regarding the acquisition of Corus nearly a decade back in early 2007.The Board of Tata Steel was deeply involved in all the deliberations and had approved the transaction. The value of Corus increased since the initial bid in line with the commodity price boom, its underlying performance and the transaction process]

