Nov 23 Tata Steel Ltd
* Tata Steel-fmr vice chairman & MD, Muthuraman says
"surprised and very sad" to see "biased" views being fed in
media regarding acquisition of corus
* Tata Steel-fmr vice chairman & MD, Muthuraman says board
of Tata Steel was deeply involved in all the deliberations and
had approved the transaction
Source text: ["I am surprised and very sad to see the
speculative and biased views being fed in the media regarding
the acquisition of Corus nearly a decade back in early 2007.The
Board of Tata Steel was deeply involved in all the deliberations
and had approved the transaction. The value of Corus increased
since the initial bid in line with the commodity price boom, its
underlying performance and the transaction process]
