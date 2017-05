Nov 23 Yes Bank Ltd

* Says waives MDR charges at merchants for all debit card transactions

* Says Yes BANK ATMs being recalibrated to dispense new INR 2000, INR 500 notes; waived off all fees on ATM withdrawals from debit cards up to Dec 30, 2016

* Says all charges for cash deposits for Yes Bank savings account customers wavied until Dec 30, 2016 Source text: bit.ly/2fqVJ7E Further company coverage: