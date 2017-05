Nov 23 Lloyd Electric And Engineering Ltd :

* Sept quarter net profit 121.8 million rupees versus profit 97.4 million rupees year ago

* Sept quarter net sales 5.11 billion rupees versus 3.93 billion rupees year ago

* says approves reappointment of Mukat Sharma as CFO Source text (bit.ly/2fEU8sQ) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)