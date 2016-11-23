Nov 23 Neovasc Inc :

* Neovasc announces dismissal of class action lawsuit

* Neovasc Inc - court ruled in favor of company and its officers on all claims and ordered entire case closed

* Neovasc - court granted co's motion to dismiss with prejudice in case of Grobler V. Neovasc for securities class action that was filed on June 6