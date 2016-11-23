Nov 23 Tata Steel Ltd

* Tata Steel strongly dismisses Cyrus P Mistry's allegations

* Tata Steel says entire acquisition of Corus was undertaken by following due board governance process under the supervision and oversight of the board of the company

* Tata Steel Ltd says made appropriate disclosures at various stages of the transaction to the regulators during years 2006 and 2007

* "The (Corus) acquisition proposal was extensively deliberated in the board and the board approved the transaction" Source text: "With reference to media reports on Tata Steel's Corus acquisition, the company strongly dismisses the unsubstantiated allegations being made against the company, its erstwhile board and management. The acquisition of Corus Group Plc was based on the long term strategy of the Company to pursue growth through international expansion and enhance the portfolio of value added products. The performance of Corus Plc post acquisition validated the strategy till the black swan event of the global financial crisis structurally impacted the underlying demand conditions in Europe causing financial hardship to the entire industry. The entire acquisition was undertaken by following due Board governance process under the supervision and oversight of the Board of the Company"