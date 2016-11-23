Nov 23 Tata Steel Ltd
* Tata Steel strongly dismisses Cyrus P Mistry's allegations
* Tata Steel says entire acquisition of Corus was undertaken
by following due board governance process under the supervision
and oversight of the board of the company
* Tata Steel Ltd says made appropriate disclosures at
various stages of the transaction to the regulators during years
2006 and 2007
* "The (Corus) acquisition proposal was extensively
deliberated in the board and the board approved the transaction"
Source text:
"With reference to media reports on Tata Steel's Corus
acquisition, the company strongly dismisses the unsubstantiated
allegations being made against the company, its erstwhile board
and management. The acquisition of Corus Group Plc
was based on the long term strategy of the Company to pursue
growth through international expansion and enhance the
portfolio of value added products. The performance of Corus Plc
post acquisition validated the strategy till the black swan
event of the global financial crisis structurally impacted the
underlying demand conditions in Europe causing financial
hardship to the entire industry. The entire acquisition was
undertaken by following due Board governance process under
the supervision and oversight of the Board of the Company"
