Nov 23 RECM & Calibre Ltd :

* Intends conducting a placing of 1,250,000 new non-cumulative redeemable participating preference shares in company

* Placing will be effected at a minimum price of R26.50 per placement share, in order to raise at least R33.125 million

* Placing will be via a book build process, which will be launched immediately following publication of this announcement

* Regarding Capital Management (Pty) Ltd and Questco (Pty) Ltd are acting as joint bookrunners in connection with placing

* Proceeds of placing will be utilised by company to finance its repurchase of 1,250,000 RAC ordinary shares