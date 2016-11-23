Nov 23 RECM & Calibre Ltd :
* Intends conducting a placing of 1,250,000 new
non-cumulative redeemable participating preference shares in
company
* Placing will be effected at a minimum price of R26.50 per
placement share, in order to raise at least R33.125 million
* Placing will be via a book build process, which will be
launched immediately following publication of this announcement
* Regarding Capital Management (Pty) Ltd and Questco (Pty)
Ltd are acting as joint bookrunners in connection with placing
* Proceeds of placing will be utilised by company to finance
its repurchase of 1,250,000 RAC ordinary shares
