PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 15
May 15 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Nov 23 Kongsberg Gruppen ASA :
* Contemplates NOK bond issuance
* Issuance of up to 1 billion Norwegian crowns ($116.41 million) of unsecured bonds with maturity of up to 7 years may be completed, subject to market conditions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5905 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 15 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* EBITDA for FY2017 is anticipated to be in a range of a loss of between $6 million and $9 million.