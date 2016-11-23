PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 15
May 15 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Nov 23 Liberty Global Plc :
* On Nov 18, two units of co entered into a joinder agreement in respect of credit agreement dated May 16, 2016 - sec filing
* Liberty Global Plc-proceeds from term B-1B loan facility will be used to prepay indebtedness under revolving credit facility under credit agreement
* Pursuant to joinder, certain lenders agreed to provide a $300 million term loan facility as per terms of credit agreement
* Liberty Global Plc- final maturity date for term b-1b loan facility is December 31, 2022 Source text - bit.ly/2ggOwsf Further company coverage:
May 15 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SYDNEY, May 15 Australian newspaper publisher Fairfax Media Ltd on Monday said it has received a revised A$2.76 billion ($2.04 billion) cash offer led by U.S. private equity firm TPG Capital Management for all of its assets.