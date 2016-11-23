PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 15
Nov 23 PPB Group Bhd :
* Qtrly revenue 983.7 million rgt versus 994.7 million rgt
* Qtrly net profit 381.4 million rgt versus 294.7 million rgt
* Grains and agribusiness segment continues to be competitive with moderate revenue growth expected for the final quarter of the year
* Consumer products segment remains challenging amidst cautious consumer spending and uncertainties with the current economic environment
* Environmental engineering and utilities segment will deliver lower revenue from the current on-going projects
* Overall consolidated financial results for year will continue to be substantially supported by wilmar's business performance
* "Group's main business segments are largely expected to perform well in 2016"
* Directors do not recommend the payment of any dividend for the third quarter Source text : (bit.ly/2gAt2qJ) Further company coverage:
