Nov 23 Internet Gold Golden Lines Ltd :

* Q3 revenue fell 3.5 percent to ils 2.5 billion

* Internet Gold Golden Lines - consolidated loss for Q3 of 2016 totaled nis 41 million compared with net income of nis 236 million reported in Q3 of 2015

* Internet Gold Golden Lines Ltd- qtrly loss per share $2.51