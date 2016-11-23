PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 15
May 15 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Nov 23 Eli Lilly And Co
* Lilly announces top-line results of solanezumab phase 3 clinical trial
* Eli lilly and co - solanezumab did not meet primary endpoint in expedition3 clinical trial
* Eli lilly and co - lilly will not pursue regulatory submissions for solanezumab for treatment of mild dementia due to Alzheimer's disease.
* Eli lilly and co - there were no new safety signals identified in study
* Eli lilly and co - "will evaluate impact of these results on development plans for solanezumab and our other alzheimer's pipeline assets"
* Eli lilly and co - will work with investigators to appropriately conclude open-label extensions for expedition, expedition2 and expedition3.
* Eli lilly and co - next steps for remaining elements of solanezumab development program have not yet been determined.
* Eli lilly and co says study outcome is expected to result in a q4 charge of about $150 million (pre-tax), or about $0.09 per share (after-tax)
* Eli lilly-patients treated with solanezumab did not experience statistically significant slowing in cognitive decline versus patients treated with placebo
* Eli lilly and co - will provide updated 2016 financial guidance and announce its 2017 financial guidance on december 15, 2016
* "we continue to expect to grow average annual revenue by at least 5 percent between 2015 and 2020"
* Between 2015 and 2020, "we also expect to increase our margins and provide annual dividend increases to our shareholders" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 15 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SYDNEY, May 15 Australian newspaper publisher Fairfax Media Ltd on Monday said it has received a revised A$2.76 billion ($2.04 billion) cash offer led by U.S. private equity firm TPG Capital Management for all of its assets.