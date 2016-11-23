Nov 23 Eli Lilly And Co

* Lilly announces top-line results of solanezumab phase 3 clinical trial

* Eli lilly and co - solanezumab did not meet primary endpoint in expedition3 clinical trial

* Eli lilly and co - lilly will not pursue regulatory submissions for solanezumab for treatment of mild dementia due to Alzheimer's disease.

* Eli lilly and co - there were no new safety signals identified in study

* Eli lilly and co - "will evaluate impact of these results on development plans for solanezumab and our other alzheimer's pipeline assets"

* Eli lilly and co - will work with investigators to appropriately conclude open-label extensions for expedition, expedition2 and expedition3.

* Eli lilly and co - next steps for remaining elements of solanezumab development program have not yet been determined.

* Eli lilly and co says study outcome is expected to result in a q4 charge of about $150 million (pre-tax), or about $0.09 per share (after-tax)

* Eli lilly-patients treated with solanezumab did not experience statistically significant slowing in cognitive decline versus patients treated with placebo

* Eli lilly and co - will provide updated 2016 financial guidance and announce its 2017 financial guidance on december 15, 2016

* "we continue to expect to grow average annual revenue by at least 5 percent between 2015 and 2020"

