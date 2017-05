Nov 23 Agile Group Holdings Ltd

* Discloseable Transaction Provision Of Guarantee

* Company, as a guarantor, entered into commitment letter in favour of bank

* Agreement for repayment of entrustment loan for principal amount of RMB4.500 billion

* Entrustment loan will be utilized for project construction of land and repayment of shareholders' loan

* Co agreed to provide guarantee in proportion to 25% shareholding interests in tianjin jinnan owned by foshan agile, for repayment of entrustment loan