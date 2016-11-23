PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 15
May 15 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Nov 23 SPX Corp :
* Says expect to record a pre-tax loss of $60-$70 million in connection with sale of its european power generation business
* Says it does not expect consummation of deal to have a material effect on co's leverage or liquidity in 2016
* Co's units committed to providing a non-interest bearing loan of EUR8.8 million to mutares ag as per deal - sec filing
* The EUR8.8 million non-interest bearing loan is payable in installments due at years end 2018 and 2019
* SPX - co's units agreed to leave about eur20 million of cash and sufficient working within Balcke-Dürr
* Says in event of termination of deal, breaching party will be required to pay a break-up fee of EUR2.5 million
* SPX-Agreed to earn-out arrangement whereby mutares ag will pay percentage of free cash flow of Balcke-Dürr, up to EUR5 million, beginning in 2020 Source text - bit.ly/2gKzkF3 Further company coverage:
SYDNEY, May 15 Australian newspaper publisher Fairfax Media Ltd on Monday said it has received a revised A$2.76 billion ($2.04 billion) cash offer led by U.S. private equity firm TPG Capital Management for all of its assets.