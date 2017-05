Nov 23 Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Ltd

* Jindal Stainless says seeked OIIDCO nod to transfer chromite ore mine to Jindal Stainless Hisar

* Jindal Stainless says government of Orissa has refused to transfer the mine

* Jindal Stainless says co's business comprising of mining division, excluding Odisha mine, been demerged from co, vests with Jindal Stainless Hisar

* Jindal Stainless says Odisha mine will continue to vest with co