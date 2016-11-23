PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 15
May 15 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Nov 23 Rowad Tourism Co :
* Q3 consol net loss EGP 391,060 versus net loss EGP 1.5 million year ago Source:(bit.ly/2g36H1p) Further company coverage:
May 15 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Refresh has acquired business of AMPI Plastics Pty Ltd (AMPI) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: