PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 15
May 15 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Nov 23 Cree Inc :
* Cree Inc - continues to believe that likelihood of closing wolfspeed transaction remains unchanged
* Cree Inc - Cree And Infineon Target closing transaction in february 2017
* Cree - co, infenion have submitted cfius filing relating to sale of Wolfspeed; expect statutory cfius review period to commence in the near term Source text - bit.ly/2g3bxff Further company coverage:
May 15 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SYDNEY, May 15 Australian newspaper publisher Fairfax Media Ltd on Monday said it has received a revised A$2.76 billion ($2.04 billion) cash offer led by U.S. private equity firm TPG Capital Management for all of its assets.