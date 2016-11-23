Nov 23 Cree Inc :

* Cree Inc - continues to believe that likelihood of closing wolfspeed transaction remains unchanged

* Cree Inc - Cree And Infineon Target closing transaction in february 2017

* Cree - co, infenion have submitted cfius filing relating to sale of Wolfspeed; expect statutory cfius review period to commence in the near term Source text - bit.ly/2g3bxff Further company coverage: