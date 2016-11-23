Nov 23 Juno Therapeutics Inc

* Juno CEO says second patient with cerebral edema also dies in leukemia trial, called rocket, testing JCAR015: Conf Call

* Juno execs say they are not sure whether or not to discontinue the trial, still looking at data : Conf Call

* Juno says patient deaths unrelated to manufacturing process: Conf Call

* Juno CEO says removal of chemotherapy fludarabine has contributed to lower toxicity, but "hasn't taken us as far as we hoped it would" : Conf Call Further company coverage: