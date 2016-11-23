Nov 23 Cogint Inc

* Cogint Inc entered into agreement with certain accredited investors for purchase and sale of 2 million shares of co's common stock for $6.0 million

* Says price to be paid by purchasers is $3.00 per share in the registered direct offering

* Cogint Inc - Co also conducted private placement offering through which it will issue to purchasers, for no additional consideration, warrants to purchase 1,000,000 shares

* Cogint Inc-Proceeds to company from offering are approximately $5.705 million, not including any proceeds received from exercise of warrants