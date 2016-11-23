BRIEF-Future Fibre Technologies updates on revised FY17 guidance
* EBITDA for FY2017 is anticipated to be in a range of a loss of between $6 million and $9 million.
Nov 23 Topsearch International (Holdings) Ltd :
* Purchaser entered into placing letter with placing agent
* total consideration for subscription and acquisition would be hk$200 million
* total consideration of subscription and acquisition would mainly be financed by group's internal resources or borrowings
* Upon completion purchaser will hold 9.15% of enlarged total issued share capital of skynet group
* hong kong bridge investments agreed to subscribe for subscription shares; and acquire from vendor acquisition shares
SYDNEY, May 15 Australian newspaper publisher Fairfax Media Ltd on Monday said it has received a revised A$2.76 billion ($2.04 billion) cash offer led by U.S. private equity firm TPG Capital Management for all of its assets.