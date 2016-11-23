Nov 23 Rhodes Food Group Holdings Ltd :

* Announces launch of an offer of up to 25 million shares to raise approximately 700 mln rand by way of an accelerated bookbuild

* Proceeds of bookbuild will be used to fund planned capital expenditure, create capacity for future acquisitions, to reduce debt levels