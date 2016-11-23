BRIEF-Refresh Group acquires business of AMPI Plastics Pty Ltd (AMPI)
* Refresh has acquired business of AMPI Plastics Pty Ltd (AMPI) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 23 Cover 50 SpA :
* Reports 9-month total revenue of 22.6 million euros versus 22.1 million euros ($23.32 million) a year ago
* 9-month EBITDA 6.5 million euros versus 6.7 million euros a year ago
* Expects turnover, stand alone, at Dec. 31 of about 25.2 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9475 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Refresh has acquired business of AMPI Plastics Pty Ltd (AMPI) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* 200,000 computers hit in 150 countries, threat rising -Europol