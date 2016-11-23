PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 15
May 15 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Nov 23 AC Immune Ltd
* Says names Joerg Hornstein as chief financial officer effective Q1 2017
* Says Hornstein replaces George Pavey, who is leaving the company after its recent successful IPO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)
May 15 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SYDNEY, May 15 Australian newspaper publisher Fairfax Media Ltd on Monday said it has received a revised A$2.76 billion ($2.04 billion) cash offer led by U.S. private equity firm TPG Capital Management for all of its assets.