UPDATE 3-Victory in state vote shows Germany's Merkel on course to retain power
* Germany to hold national election on Sept. 24 (Writes through with context)
Nov 23 (Reuters) -
* S&P- Massachusetts Department Of Transportation's series 2016A revenue bonds rated 'AA+', other ratings affirmed
* S&P on Massachusetts DOT revenue bonds- continues to face midyear downward revenue revisions, spending pressures that resulted in small budgetary gaps Source text : [ID:bit.ly/2f7oYOg]
* Germany to hold national election on Sept. 24 (Writes through with context)
VIENNA, May 14 The leadership of Austria's conservative People's Party, the junior party in the country's coalition government, has appointed Foreign Minister Sebastian Kurz as its new head, Kurz told a news conference on Sunday.