UPDATE 3-Victory in state vote shows Germany's Merkel on course to retain power
* Germany to hold national election on Sept. 24 (Writes through with context)
Nov 23 Moody's :
* Moody's assigns Aa1 to NYC Water's $400m Revenue Bonds, Ser. 2017CC; Outlook Stable
* Moody's-Stable outlook recognizes New York City Water Board's proven willingness to raise rates continually to assure strong coverage of debt service Source text: (bit.ly/2ghZz4o)
* Germany to hold national election on Sept. 24 (Writes through with context)
VIENNA, May 14 The leadership of Austria's conservative People's Party, the junior party in the country's coalition government, has appointed Foreign Minister Sebastian Kurz as its new head, Kurz told a news conference on Sunday.