Nov 23 S&P Global Ratings

* s&p lowers belize sovereign credit rating to cc from ccc+

* s&p - belize's government initiated discussions with holders of its u.s. Dollar bonds due in 2038 amid worsening external, financial, economic conditions

* s&p on belize - believe discussions with holders of u.s. Dollar bonds are likely to lead to rescheduling of these bonds within next six months Source text (bit.ly/2fssj99)