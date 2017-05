Nov 23 Patriot National Inc

* Court granted temporary restraining order enjoining co from issuing special cash dividend of $2.50/share on Dec 9 - SEC filing

* At Dec 1 hearing, court to consider if preliminary injunction will be ordered to continue to prohibit co from issuing special dividend

* Restraining order enjoining co from issuing special cash dividend unless co places $57.5 million in escrow pending hearing on Dec 1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: