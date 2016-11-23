Nov 23 ASML Holding NV :

* ASML successfully places Eurobond offering for 750 million euros ($792.23 million)

* Transaction is expected to settle on 30 of November 2016

* Senior notes are due in 2027 and have an issue price of 99.678 percent and a coupon of 1.625 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9467 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)