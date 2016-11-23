BRIEF-Future Fibre Technologies updates on revised FY17 guidance
* EBITDA for FY2017 is anticipated to be in a range of a loss of between $6 million and $9 million.
Nov 23 ASML Holding NV :
* ASML successfully places Eurobond offering for 750 million euros ($792.23 million)
* Transaction is expected to settle on 30 of November 2016
* Senior notes are due in 2027 and have an issue price of 99.678 percent and a coupon of 1.625 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9467 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SYDNEY, May 15 Australian newspaper publisher Fairfax Media Ltd on Monday said it has received a revised A$2.76 billion ($2.04 billion) cash offer led by U.S. private equity firm TPG Capital Management for all of its assets.