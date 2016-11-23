Nov 23 Nikkei:

* Toyota Motor and nine affiliates plan to extend full-time status to 1,054 contract factory workers in fiscal 2016 - Nikkei

* Seven of 10 companies, which include Denso, Aisin Seiki And Toyota Industries, are bringing more temp workers into their full-time ranks - Nikkei

* Aisin is moving 80 employees into full-time positions, double what it had originally planned - Nikkei