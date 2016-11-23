Nov 23 Siteone Landscape Supply Inc
* Siteone Landscape Supply says certain of its subsidiaries
have entered into first amendment to amended and restated credit
agreement, dated as of Nov 23
* Siteone Landscape Supply amendment increases aggregate
principal amount of tranche b term loans under term loan
facility to $298.6 million - SEC filing
* Siteone Landscape Supply says amendment adds additional
credit facility under term loan facility in total principal
amount of $273.6 million
* Siteone Landscape Supply says proceeds of Tranche B term
loans ($298.6 million) were used to repay $21 million of
borrowings outstanding under senior abl facility
