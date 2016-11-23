BRIEF-Refresh Group acquires business of AMPI Plastics Pty Ltd (AMPI)
* Refresh has acquired business of AMPI Plastics Pty Ltd (AMPI) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 24 Sony Corp -
* "Sony unit told striking workers at a factory here wednesday that they will be fired unless they resume their jobs within the week"- Nikkei Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Refresh has acquired business of AMPI Plastics Pty Ltd (AMPI) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* 200,000 computers hit in 150 countries, threat rising -Europol