Nov 23 Patterson Companies Inc

* Patterson companies - entered into stock repurchase plan to repurchase up to $50 million of co's common stock commencing nov 25, 2016 through feb 15, 2017

* Patterson companies inc - as of november 23, 2016, a total of about 15.4 million shares remain available for purchase under such repurchase authorization